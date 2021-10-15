



Aiming to provide a turnkey solution that will allow operators to win in the emerging retail smart TV market, OTT software solutions, provider has teamed with TV manufacturer Vestel to produce Vewd Operator TV, a fully-featured smart TV with a built-in, content-enriched pay-TV experience.

Explaining the rationale for the launch, Vewd said that its new offer meant that rather than up-selling pay-TV services through a separate set-top box or competing alongside other apps inside hard-to-discover smart TV app environments, operators could now own the entire smart TV consumer experience – from home screen to app discoverability – from the moment a consumer purchases the TV.



Operator TV combines Vewd’s smart TV software with Vestel’s TV manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution expertise. Vewd’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model aligns Operator TV with pay-TV subscription models and revenue, distributing costs, development time and risk. Standard functionality includes conditional access available to ensure broadcast and IP content security; cloud-managed reference user experience (UX) or the Operator’s customised UI; content including premium OTT and video-on-demand, FAST channels and full support for broadcast channels.



Vestel produces TV’s for more than 100 of the world’s leading brands including JVC, Hitachi, Telefunken and Toshiba. With its new offer, the manufacturer suggests that operators not only benefit from having a leading producer for their own or co-branded televisions, but also can rely upon Vestel’s logistics capabilities to ensure simplified procurement, warehousing and delivery of their Operator TV.



“Vestel is pleased to add our expertise in building high-quality, full-featured Smart TVs to empower Vewd’s Operator TV solution,” commented Barış Altınkaya, Vestel vice president of marketing and product management. “By working directly with Vewd and the operator, we can leverage our vast manufacturing and retail distribution experience to contribute in reducing time-to-market, enabling substantial Operator CapEx savings while delivering an experience that delights subscribers, reduces churn and improves subscriber satisfaction.”



“Operators have tried different strategies to embrace Smart TV, but together with Vestel, we’ve made the first solution that seamlessly connects Pay TV and Smart TV,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO of Vewd. “Consumers are streaming more and connecting fewer devices to the TV. As a result, Operators are forced to fight for visibility among Smart TV apps. Vewd Operator TV ensures Operators of any size can seize control from the start and win the home’s most important screen.”



Vewd’s Operator TV solution is enabled via Vewd’s white-labelled product suite which includes Vewd OS.