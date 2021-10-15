VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, has greenlit Bosé, a biopic based on the life of Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé, which will be produced in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock.

The premium series will be a Paramount+ original for international audiences. Production will begin in early 2022 in Spain.

JC Acosta, president ViacomCBS International Studios & Network Americas, said: “We are extremely excited to show the world the incredible and eclectic life of musical legend Miguel Bosé. We hope this production invokes the same emotions as Bosé's music and engages our global audiences on Paramount+.”

Added Miguel Bosé: “After many years recovering memories and just as much writing, I can announce that the first season of my life is finally about to come. Thanks to Shine Iberia's head producer and the team of scriptwriters for giving shape to this project. Thanks to Elefantec and Legacy Rock for their vision and tenacity. And of course, thanks to the people of ViacomCBS and Paramount+ for their enthusiasm. It is because of you that this dream has come true and seen the light. We joined forces to give beauty to a life and a career that are already imprinted in so many memories. We are on our way, and I'm sure it will touch everyone because you all helped form and mold me into what I've been, what I am, and all that I may become in the future, all responsible for that. Thank you for such a great privilege."

Added Macarena Rey, CEO at Shine Iberia: “We are very grateful to Miguel Bosé for the generosity and truthfulness with which he has shared his fascinating life with us and to ViacomCBS for their support and trust. It is a different kind of biopic that will undoubtedly thrill viewers around the world.”

The Bosé series will transport viewers to different parts of the singer-songwriter's career that began in the late 1970s, revealing the stories behind the inspiration, composition, and recording of some of his most iconic hits and how this success affected his personal life.