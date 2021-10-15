In addition to getting a new look and branding, the service will see wider reach via Cinedigm’s digital footprint and distribution partners.

As part of the relaunch, the company has migrated the channel from the former Vimeo platform to Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint framework. This allows Cinedigm to expand the channel’s catalogue of film and episodic titles more quickly and efficiently. In addition, the updated app will give viewers the ability to stream both linear and live events.

Screambox is refreshed monthly with content spanning horror genres including supernatural, slashers and zombies.

The relaunch follows Cinedigm’s recent acquisition of the Bloody Disgusting ad-supported streaming channel, whose team will be managing the Screambox service going forward, and which will be featured within the new Screambox.

Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s chief technology & product officer, commented: “The acquisition of Screambox allows us to leverage our proprietary technology to better manage and operate the channel at scale. With the addition of Screambox to our channel portfolio along with our growing investments in the horror genre, we have an opportunity to reach a loyal fanbase of horror fans and solidify our position as a leader in the horror genre within the OTT space.”