Hot on the heels of inking a major content supply deal with TalkTalk TV, Netgem TV has added beef to its bouquet in a partnership with leading culinary channel Gusto TV.
Launching in the UK and Ireland, across Netgem TV’s large footprint of Ultrafast Fibre ISPs, Gusto TV will serve up its award-winning culinary content to hungry viewers.
Gusto TV's programming covers diverse cuisines, inspiring recipes, and dynamic hosts. It features in-studio cooking series featuring creative recipes and dynamic hosts to documentary and reality series about food culture and sustainability. Acclaimed series include DNA Dinners, One World Kitchen and Crate to Plate.
Commenting on the deal, Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media said: “Netgem TV guarantees the best viewing experience possible by uniting all the linear and VOD content that users want into one easy-to-use interface. With the addition of Gusto TV, audiences will have access to world-class food programming at their fingertips.”
“Gusto TV is an absolute star in its genre and a fantastic addition to our line-up,” added Shan Eisenberg, CCO of Netgem TV. “We are relentless in bringing the best-in-class ad-funded channels to our viewers – allowing our ISP partners to truly enrich their TV value propositions while maintaining market-beating bundle prices”.
