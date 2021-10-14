In what it says is an industry-first study on converged TV, ad measurement and attribution firm TVSquared has highlighted new incremental reach insights, demonstrating the value of a converged TV video mix, revealing the need for new currencies and holistic cross-platform measurement.





The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption report was created in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions and took insights from nearly 1,000 buyers in the US UK, Germany and Australia. It also analysed billions of ad impressions across 20 converged TV campaigns active on



On average, the audience overlap of linear and OTT/CTV campaigns was approximately 30%, meaning that, on average, 70% of the audiences reached via streaming could not be reached with linear alone. Findings also indicated that brands should be committing at least 10% of TV impressions to streaming in order to achieve at least 15% incremental reach.



Across all four markets, more than three-quarters of respondents agree that TV is now defined as linear and streaming platforms, and more than 70% believe that all forms of TV should be sold on impressions, something that TVSquared says marks a major global shift in thinking. Buyers were found to be approaching linear and streaming in similar ways, and that the current and future states of converged TV are putting a spotlight on the need for new currencies and holistic, cross-platform measurement.



Drilling deeper into the territory, TVSquared said that key US survey highlights supported the need to move past legacy models and toward a more holistic, transparent converged TV marketplace. Nearly nine in ten cited the ability to holistically manage linear and streaming campaigns as an important factor when deciding to invest in converged TV.



In addition, more than 90% said transparency of metrics across linear and streaming channels and publishers was critical in order to devote ad spend to converged TV. While 86% cited the need to achieve cross-platform TV measurement and attribution as a top priority, 57% stated that “accuracy of cross-platform TV measurement and attribution” was also a top challenge. As many as 94% indicated that the ability to measure incremental reach of streaming beyond linear was a critical factor for investing in converged TV.



"The TV ecosystem is now rooted in cross-platform, and we must deliver a transactable currency that allows us to count and ascribe value in a similar way – across linear and streaming – to ensure TV budgets continue to grow," said TVSquared president Jo Kinsella commenting on The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption findings. "Reliable, transparent measurement across campaigns will ensure that marketers' total TV investments and impression allocations are effective at achieving audience reach and outcomes across TV everywhere."