Extreme E, the sport for purpose electric off-road racing series, has today confirmed that its Season 1 finale, ‘the Jurassic X Prix’ will take place in Bovington, in the UK’s South Coast county of Dorset from 1-19 December 2021.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
After an opening round in the deserts of AlUla, Saudi Arabia in April 2021and then a battle on the beach in Dakar, Senegal in May, Extreme E has just concluded the Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq Greenland. The sport for purpose series is heading to Sardinia for the Island X Prix at the end of October.
The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
Bovington is a well-known British Army military base and sits just off the Jurassic Coastline. Extreme E is working closely with the British Ministry of Defence and Army which has recently revealed its climate change and sustainability strategy. The strategy combines the mitigation of environmental impact whilst maintaining military output.
It aims to do this by reducing emissions and scaling up the transition to renewables, thus contributing to the UK’s aim to be net zero by 2050. Efforts have started already with the Army piloting electric armoured vehicles and carbon efficient accommodation.
“We are thrilled that Extreme E’s global voyage will be making its way to UK shores for the 2021 season finale - the Jurassic X Prix, to be staged against the backdrop of the spectacular Dorset coastline,” commented Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, the national governing body for motorsport. “ This event comes at an important time for Motorsport UK, as we announce our own Sustainability Strategy and seek to address the many issues that have been looming large for a number of years and that recent challenges have brought into even sharper focus, environmental concerns and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion chief among them. Extreme E has been conceived to promote those issues and the very different world we face going forward. We look forward to seeing the first Extreme E champion crowned on UK soil in December.”
Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag added: “I’m very excited by this race location – our first event on UK soil. This move is a poignant shift in our mission to race in remote, far-away places to highlight the effects of climate change, as more increasingly, the issues we talk about are literally happening in our backyards so it felt like the right time to bring the spotlight home, and help the army reduce its own carbon footprint.”
After an opening round in the deserts of AlUla, Saudi Arabia in April 2021and then a battle on the beach in Dakar, Senegal in May, Extreme E has just concluded the Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq Greenland. The sport for purpose series is heading to Sardinia for the Island X Prix at the end of October.
The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
Bovington is a well-known British Army military base and sits just off the Jurassic Coastline. Extreme E is working closely with the British Ministry of Defence and Army which has recently revealed its climate change and sustainability strategy. The strategy combines the mitigation of environmental impact whilst maintaining military output.
It aims to do this by reducing emissions and scaling up the transition to renewables, thus contributing to the UK’s aim to be net zero by 2050. Efforts have started already with the Army piloting electric armoured vehicles and carbon efficient accommodation.
“We are thrilled that Extreme E’s global voyage will be making its way to UK shores for the 2021 season finale - the Jurassic X Prix, to be staged against the backdrop of the spectacular Dorset coastline,” commented Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, the national governing body for motorsport. “ This event comes at an important time for Motorsport UK, as we announce our own Sustainability Strategy and seek to address the many issues that have been looming large for a number of years and that recent challenges have brought into even sharper focus, environmental concerns and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion chief among them. Extreme E has been conceived to promote those issues and the very different world we face going forward. We look forward to seeing the first Extreme E champion crowned on UK soil in December.”
Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag added: “I’m very excited by this race location – our first event on UK soil. This move is a poignant shift in our mission to race in remote, far-away places to highlight the effects of climate change, as more increasingly, the issues we talk about are literally happening in our backyards so it felt like the right time to bring the spotlight home, and help the army reduce its own carbon footprint.”