Content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova is marking its MIPCOM debut with a multi territory deal for CBS Reality - owned by AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK) and ViacomCBS Networks International - for ten series of Motorway Patrol.
Motorway Patrol gives viewers a look at those who drive on New Zealand’s motorways never to fail to deliver when the cameras are rolling. Viewers get full access to not only the officers who are patrolling the motorways, but also CCTV footage from the motorway cameras. Produced by one of New Zealand’s most prolific factual producers Greenstone, the show has been acquired to air on CBS Reality in a pan European deal comprising over 35 territories plus Poland, Russia, CIS, Africa and the Middle East.
The deal was brokered by Tatjana Kostovski, who joined the BossaNova’s sales team earlier this summer as senior sales manager for CEE, Iberia, Asia, Latin America and MENA and Alina Florea, VP of Acquisitions and Content Partnerships at AMCNI UK.
Remarking upon the deals, Kostovski said: ‘We at BossaNova are really pleased to be able to place ten series of Motorway Patrol with CBS Reality, which is the perfect home for it. Greenstone is known for its high calibre, returning factual programming and AMC Networks International UK clearly recognises this quality offering from our slate. The show lends itself very well to such a pan regional deal and I am delighted to work with Alina Florea to bring Motorway Patrol to viewers in so many territories.”
AMCNI UK has also acquired the 12th season of Border Patrol also produced by Greenstone and the third season of Stampede Production’s Border Force USA: The Bridges for CBS Reality in Poland and Africa. Border Patrol is a 10 x 30 series originally produced for TVNZ that takes a look over the shoulder of customs officials on the frontline of border patrol.
Florea added: “Motorway Patrol and new seasons of Border Patrol and Border Force USA: The Bridges will be great additions to CBS Reality’s EMEA slate of popular factual entertainment content. BossaNova made the acquisition process seamless, and I look forward to expanding our collaboration in the near future.”
