ABC and Screen Australia in association with Screen West and Screen NSW have announced that filming is underway in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia on the third series of Mystery Road.
Over six episodes, the new series delves into the early years of fan favourite Detective Jay Swan, with Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith playing the role of Young Jay. It is set in 1999, It’s 1999 when Constable Jay Swan, a charismatic young officer arrives at his new station. Fresh from the city and tipped for big things, Jay might be the new copper, but he’s not new to this town. His estranged father Jack lives here, as does the woman who will change his life forever, Mary. Mystery Road: Origin will explore how a tragic death, an epic love, and the brutal reality of life as a police officer straddling two worlds, form the indelible mould out of which will emerge, Detective Jay Swan.
Joining Smith is a stellar cast including Toby Leonard Moore (Billions, Mank), Daniel Henshall (Clickbait, Snowtown), Lisa Flanagan (Total Control), Clarence Ryan (Stateless, Wrong Kind of Black) Steve Bisley (Mad Max, Water Rats), Caroline Brazier (Rake), Hayley McElhinney (Doctor Doctor), Dubs Yunupingu (Ready For This), Kelton Pell (The Circuit, The Heights), Leonie Whyman (New Gold Mountain), Salme Geransar (Clickbait), Nina Young (Harry Potter, Clash of the Titans) and rising stars Jayden Popik and Tuuli Narkle (All My Friends Are Racist) as Jay’s first love Mary.
Indigenous filmmakers have made the series including director Dylan River (Robbie Hood), DOP Tyson Perkins and Producer Penny Smallacombe who will work alongside Mystery Road producers David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin. The series is written by Mystery Road veterans Blake Ayshford, Steven McGregor, Kodie Bedford and Timothy Lee.
Mystery Road: Origin will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2022.
