Harmonic has expanded fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) PON capabilities with a new 60G-capable remote switch that uses its CableOS cloud-native solution to bridge the rural divide and improve broadband deployment flexibility.

Enabling sustainable and agile broadband service expansion, Harmonic's new Jetty 60G-capable remote switch provides cable, telco and fibre operators with greater operational efficiencies to rapidly scale their network, connect more communities to fibre broadband and quickly meet network capacity demands for an ultra-connected future.

Jetty enables precision PON and fibre deployments by placing latency- and loss-sensitive optical components closer to subscribers, eliminating the need for additional capital-intensive fibre-optic infrastructure and reducing overall time to market.

Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic, said: “The need for reliable high-speed internet can most quickly be addressed through next-generation virtualised broadband access networks. The Jetty 60G remote switch is an exciting advancement for our existing virtual PON solution, offering operators a quick and agile way to deploy high-bandwidth services, converge PON and HFC-based networks into a single virtual solution and generate significant savings on infrastructure and operations.”