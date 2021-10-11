Telepool brand Global Screen has announced the next slate of deals for its original series top-rated thriller mini-series Dark Woods.
The German TV Award winner and Seoul International Drama Award nominee, Dark Woods Is inspired by real-life-events and starts out in the summer of 1989, when the sister of high-ranking Hamburg police officer Thomas Bethge (Matthias Brandt) disappears from her house in Lower Saxony, near where gruesome double murders have taken place. Bethge is faced with the most difficult task of his life: he wants to find his sister, but as a Hamburg police officer he is not allowed to investigate in Lower Saxony. He then seeks support from his colleagues Anne Bach (Karoline Schuch) and Frank Behringer (Andreas Lust). Bethge’s quest for justice continues long after his retirement for almost 30 years as he and his team eventually, through painstaking and meticulous research, finally get on the track of a suspected serial killer.
The 3 x 90’/ 6 x 45’ is produced by ConradFilm and Bavaria Fiction on behalf of NDR and ARD Degeto for Das Erste. Commissioning editors are Christian Granderath and Sabine Holtgreve (NDR) and Carolin Haasis (ARD Degeto); executive producers of the are Marc Conrad (ConradFilm) and Maren Knieling and Jan S. Kaiser (Bavaria Fiction).
The series has now racked up deals in a number of international territories including Japan (NHK Enterprises), CIS (Mauris Film), Poland (Canal +), Czech Republic (Ceska Televize), Slovenia (RTV Slovenija), Latvia (Latvian Television), Lithuania (LRT), India and sub-continents (BookMyShow) and French-speaking Switzerland (RTS). Deals for the UK, Australia, Scandinavia and Portugal are expected to close before MIPCOM, whilst sales to North America (Topic Media), France (Canal+) and Spain (Cosmo TV) are said to be imminent.
“With its mix of crime and drama, the excellent acting and a unique, gripping atmosphere, Dark Woods is a perfect match for all clients looking for high-end European content,” commented Julia Weber, head of acquisitions and sales at Global Screen. “The outstanding ratings in Germany – it was the most-watched programme in ARD’s catch-up TV in 2020 – along with rave reviews tipped the scales in more than one negotiation.”
Bavaria Fiction executive producer Maren Knieling added: “We are pleased to see this mini-series travel even further around the world. Dark Woods is event TV programming at its very best and a mini-series which we are extremely proud to have created as it gives victims of crime a voice. It is richly shot, suspenseful and totally engrossing as the storyline swings between different decades recounting one of Germany’s most gripping unsolved murder cases.”
