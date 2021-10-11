Deutsche Telekom is deploying RDK as the global software platform for broadband gateways throughout its fibre, DSL and cable footprints.

RDK is an open source software platform, deployed on more than 80 million devices worldwide, that standardises core functions used in broadband, video and IoT connected devices. By standardising these functions, service providers can develop and deploy a consistent set of applications and services across various hardware suppliers.

Said Pedro Bandeira, vice president of product and new business at Deutsche Telekom: “RDK provides us with a common way to control and manage our broadband device capabilities, telemetry, analytics, and apps across our EU footprint, enabling us to create a harmonised customer experience across different devices.

“RDK delivers a proven, global ecosystem of contributions from telco and cable operators, and our team is taking an active and strategic role providing contributions to the RDK community. We are particularly excited about the ability to leverage common RDK data analytics in predictive and proactive ways that will enable us to create differentiated and enhanced customer experiences.”

Added Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK: “Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with some 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. As a leading European telco, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s foremost technological leaders and innovators, and we’re proud to have them engage with the RDK.

“We share a common vision about bringing transparency and standardisation to the core technical functions of CPE, enabling service providers to focus their valuable time on customer-facing applications and services. We’re confident that Deutsche Telekom’s commitment and leadership will be of tremendous value to the entire RDK community.”