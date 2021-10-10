As it continues with its plan to drive Ultra HD content into platforms around the world, leading millennial-focused UHD Programmer Insight TV has announced its millennial-focused linear UHD service has launched on Vodafone TV in the Czech Republic.
Insight TV is the first UHD-only channel to launch on the telco’s TV platform in the country and content will be available for viewers in the original language and Czech.
Insight TV UHD is available to consumers accessing content via Vodafone’s Komplet and Koktejl tiers and is positioned between sports and lifestyle programming on Vodafone’s EPG. Insight TV’s content features a catalogue of millennial and Gen Z focused programming including award-winning titles Epic Exploring, Ultimate Goal and I Am Invincible.
"We are working in partnership with Vodafone in Central and Eastern Europe to bring the best of UHD to consumers in the region and we are excited to be part of their 4K launch in the Czech Republic,” remarked Adina Gorita, head of distribution at Insight TV.
The launch brings the number of mobile and digital platforms carrying Insight TV UHD around the world to 42, with more on their way.
