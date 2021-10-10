Just days after sealing sales for documentary series, international factual content distributor and channel owner Quintus Studios has announced a range of premium factual content acquisitions for its fast-growing portfolio of advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) channels with a range of major distributors.
The deals with leading independent producers and distributors including Hat Trick International, 3DD, Albatross World Sales, WAG Entertainment, Drive and Federation Entertainment total over 100 hours of premium factual content and feature a wide range of genres including real life, history, natural history and feature documentaries.
The Quintus AVOD channel portfolio is led by Free Documentary, which has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Other channels including FD Real, FD History, FD Nature and ENDEVR also attract over 1 million subscribers combined on the platform.
For FD History, Quintus has acquired War Factories S1 (8 x 60’), ‘The Great War in Numbers’ (6 x 60’) and World War II in Numbers (8 x 60’), a package of programming from WAG Entertainment (part of the Asacha Media Group). An agreement with 3DD sees 22 hours of premium history content including The Monuments Men, Hitler's Olympics and Shakespeare: The Legacy also heading to the FD History channel.
An agreement with UK distributor Drive sees a range of programming including Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany, Should we Bomb Auschwitz? and Secrets of Airline Food heading to ENDEVR and FD History.
For Free Documentary and FD Real, Quintus has agreed a deal for a 30 hour package of premium content with Hat Trick International that includes Mega Air, Mega Shippers, The Insider: Reggie Yates and The Enforcers.
A 21-hour premium natural history content deal has been agreed with Albatross World Sales to take shows including Antarctica - Tales from the End of the World, Band of Bears, China's Wild West and Wild Galapagos to FD Nature. Quintus has also licensed a range of feature documentaries including Birds of Passage, Ham: Astrochimp and Homo Sapiens from Federation Entertianment for FD Nature and FD History.
"These are world class titles from a couple of world class partners. Our community will love them and they will certainly boost our channel growth even further,” commented Lena Muller, head of acquisitions at Quintus Studios.
