Looking to support what it calls explosive growth, media enterprise software platform provider MadHive has agreed to a $100 million deal with global business and technology consultancy SADA, to expand significantly its use of Google Cloud.
A Google Cloud premier partner, SADA will assist with the integration as MadHive doubles its $50 million Google Cloud investment deal announced last year to support the company’s explosive growth.
MadHive’s infrastructure-as-a-service enterprise software has been on a growth path over recent times and has accelerated local OTT reach extension across major broadcasters including Fox, Hearst, Scripps and TEGNA’s Premion. More recently, DTC brands and agencies aiming to target more precise audiences beyond social media, such as the computer security company McAfee, have bolstered MadHive’s client roster and further fuelled its 100% YOY revenue growth.
“Over the past year, MadHive has been in a period of hyper-growth as broadcasters and brands adopt our technology to power their cross-channel advertising efforts,” commented MadHive CEO Adam Helfgott. “This increased investment in SADA and Google Cloud will allow MadHive to create an even stronger infrastructure that allows for lightning-speed insights and campaign optimisations, while solving widespread industry problems like fraud, transparency, privacy and interoperability for our clients.”
SADA’s expertise has helped MadHive save 60% on cloud services with Google Cloud by building more efficient scaling systems. “Our extensive expertise in scaling Google Cloud operations will allow MadHive to spend its time more effectively researching, iterating and deploying technology that is revolutionising the advertising industry,” added SADA CEO Tony Safoian. “Our team of cloud experts support MadHive with everything from implementation and scaling to cost optimisation, security and problem solving with Google Cloud engineers.”
