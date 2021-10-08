In a move that the company believes will enable it to push fibre deeper into its HFC network and realise the efficiencies associated with Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), Liberty Global has selected the CommScope high-density R-PHY Shelf as a key component of its next-generation global gigabit broadband network.
The HD Shelf will see use in allowing Liberty Global to add more capacity in the network and transport digital video, data and voice services over fibre to remote locations.
The HD R-PHY Shelf hosts eight E6000n HD Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) in a single rack unit (RU), and works in conjunction with the CCAP Core to extend the PHY layer further into the network. The platform provides full-spectrum support for digital broadcast TV, VOD and DOCSIS 3.0/3.1, as well as strategic alignment with future NFV/SDN/FTTx systems.
“Liberty Global is a worldwide leader in next-generation gigabit broadband, and this deployment of CommScope’s HD Shelf cements our position at the forefront of HFC network transformation,” remarked Liberty Global managing director and chief network officer Colin Buechner. “We’re working closely with CommScope to efficiently and reliably evolve our network so that we can continue to deliver the cutting-edge speeds and experiences that our subscribers demand.”
“Our planned deployment represents a new milestone in our long-standing partnership with Liberty Global,” added Ric Johnsen, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. [We will be working] side by side with Liberty Global, a world leader in converged broadband services, to transform its broadband network in service of millions of subscribers all around the world.”
