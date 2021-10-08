No dish, no box, no fuss: this is how is Sky tagging its new Sky Glass smart TV which sees the pay-TV giant give issue if statement of intent to pivot away from satellite dish-based TV and to broadband-based delivery to a TV packaged with content services.
The new streaming TV from Sky is built on technology developed by the company’s parent Comcast Corporation, using the same operating system and with shared knowledge and expertise.
Sky boasts that Sky Glass “dramatically” simplifies the way customers watch TV by integrating hardware, software and content and is the only TV with Sky programming inside. Available in three sizes – namely 43”, 55” and 65” - Sky Glass takes the form of an 4K Ultra HD TV set based on Quantum Dot technology that produces over 1 billion colours With over a billion colours, while 10-bit HDR screen technology supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision to produce vibrant, more intense colour. It also comes with 360° Dolby Atmos sound with built-in speakers and sub-woofer and so removing the need for a sound bar.
Viewers receive Sky TV over Wi-Fi, with no satellite dish and no box, with programming available through built-in apps. Other streaming services integrated within include BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, Spotify, Peloton and PlayWorks. Voice control is also supported. A one-button command allows creation of a personal Playlist of favourite shows and films across apps and channels, live and on demand.
Sky Glass has been built as a platform which can be deployed by telcos and subscription TV operators alike and the new streaming TV y is available to buy in the UK from 18 October and will launch in Sky’s other European markets from 2022. It added that its Sky TV service would be bolstered in 2022 to sit alongside Sky Glass.
The Foxtel Group in Australia is the first Sky Glass syndication partner, launching the product as an element of its future roadmap for its brand and with both Foxtel and third-party content. Sky gave notice that similar deals would be struck as Sky Glass was scaled across the globe.
Sky boasts that Sky Glass “dramatically” simplifies the way customers watch TV by integrating hardware, software and content and is the only TV with Sky programming inside. Available in three sizes – namely 43”, 55” and 65” - Sky Glass takes the form of an 4K Ultra HD TV set based on Quantum Dot technology that produces over 1 billion colours With over a billion colours, while 10-bit HDR screen technology supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision to produce vibrant, more intense colour. It also comes with 360° Dolby Atmos sound with built-in speakers and sub-woofer and so removing the need for a sound bar.
Viewers receive Sky TV over Wi-Fi, with no satellite dish and no box, with programming available through built-in apps. Other streaming services integrated within include BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, Spotify, Peloton and PlayWorks. Voice control is also supported. A one-button command allows creation of a personal Playlist of favourite shows and films across apps and channels, live and on demand.
Sky Glass has been built as a platform which can be deployed by telcos and subscription TV operators alike and the new streaming TV y is available to buy in the UK from 18 October and will launch in Sky’s other European markets from 2022. It added that its Sky TV service would be bolstered in 2022 to sit alongside Sky Glass.
The Foxtel Group in Australia is the first Sky Glass syndication partner, launching the product as an element of its future roadmap for its brand and with both Foxtel and third-party content. Sky gave notice that similar deals would be struck as Sky Glass was scaled across the globe.