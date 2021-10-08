The topical political drama has been produced by UFA Fiction, the company behind the international hit series Deutschland 83, 86 and 89. Inspired by real events, the series follows Germany’s most successful media lawyer Leo Roth as she navigates political battles with her law firm whilst mixing with the glamorous world of the rich and famous. For Roth, work has only one purpose: to win every case.

Berlin Legal is directed by Randa Chahoud (Deutschland 89) and Stefan Bühling (The White Snake), with Felice Götze (Über die Grenze) and Lena Kammermeier (Bleiben will ich wo ich nie gewesen bin) as the head writers. The cast includes Lavinia Wilson (Deutschland 89), Stefan Kurt, Annika Kuhl, Rainer Sellien, Michaela Caspar, Maryam Zaree (4 Blocks), Niels Bormann (Deutschland 89), Aaron Altaras, Sebastian Hülk, Sophie Rois (Barbarians), and Jacob Matschenz (Berlin Babylon).

Kerstin Grünewald, director international sales, Studio Hamburg Enterprises, said: “Berlin Legal takes a look behind the murky world of law, politics and celebrity. We are confident the series will have a broad international appeal due to its exciting plot, complex characters, and the issues it tackles around privacy, hate speech and fake news, which are timely and relevant to viewers across the world.

“UFA Fiction is one of the most successful production companies in Germany and has a long track record in making thrilling series which captivate German and international audiences, so we’re honoured to have them on board.”

Kristina Henning (producer UFA Fiction) and Benjamin Benedict (CEO UFA Fiction and producer) added: “Berlin Legal is a show about the greatest social transformation of our time: digitalisation and the resulting publicity of our private lives. In our series people experience how their most intimate secrets are dragged out into the public. Once there, explosive information spreads rapidly and gets stuck in people's minds. The victims of hate speech, public shitstorms and misinformation often feel powerless, because it seems impossible to avoid this unwanted display of their private lives or the spread of lies. When it comes to privacy, it is not only the rights of the individual that are at stake, but our constitutional state. Consequently, our main character Leo Roth is the first media lawyer at the centre of a legal series.“