In the latest of a series of expanisons, entertainment company Redbox has expanded the distribution footprint for its streaming app to the PlayStation 5 console.

Available to download for free, consumers will be able to stream thousands of ad supported video on demand (AVOD) movies and TV shows, as well as over 100 free ad supported TV (FAST) channels.

The app also gives consumers access to new release movies for rental or purchase including Candyman starring Jordan Peele, and Stillwater starring Matt Damon.

Redbox has also announced that the Redbox streaming app will soon be available on the PlayStation 4 console as well.

Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand, said: “We’re thrilled that our app is now available on the PlayStation 5. We have so much great content to discover, and we’re constantly adding more films and TV shows, as well as free TV channels. I know PlayStation 5 users will find something to enjoy on Redbox, which will soon be available on PlayStation 4 as well.”