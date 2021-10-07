In a second successful prosecution that it has been involved in a matter of days, the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) is celebrating the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas entering a Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction against Universe IPTV and its individual owners.





IBCAP continues to make it clear that courts in the United States have no tolerance for those who break the law by operating or selling illegal IPTV services. The owners of this service are now liable for more than $7,000,000 in damages, the retailers are under court order to cease, and the Universe IPTV infrastructure will be disabled," said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. "Any dealer that continues to sell Universe IPTV will be in contempt of the Court's order and liable for further damages. With our continued diligence, dealers of illegal IPTV services will quickly learn that it's not worth risking their business by selling pirate IPTV services."

The lateset judgement follows IBCAP's recent announcement of a lawsuit against iStar IPTV service and its owners, and naming one of its largest US dealers, Atlas Electronics, as a defendant for selling the iStar IPTV service.