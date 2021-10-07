Anticipating no less than “huge” growth potential in the country’s OTT market in both users, advertising opportunities and media publishers looking to expand into international markets, white label OTT service OTTera has expanded their business into China.
Based in Los Angeles, the OTTera service allows companies to launch customised, OTT services claiming one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. It manages over 55 OTT services and more than 120 channels with more than 100 million users worldwide. OTTera boasts partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.
OTTera's move into Asia is on the heels of successful expansions into Europe and Latin American OTT markets. With both video-on-demand applications and linear channels streaming around the world, OTTera believes that it will be able to meet the growing needs of both changing demographics and viewing habits in China and beyond. As a first part of its strategy for China, OTTera will seek out strategic partnerships, connect with local advertisers and secure targeted premium content in the region.
"Entering the Chinese market with OTTera China has given us the chance to bring OTT video to a huge swath of users in the second largest economy in the world," said Stephen L. Hodge, chairman and co-CEO of OTTera . "Success in this large and diverse market depends on our OTTera China team as well as our comprehensive partnerships already in place in Asia. Revenue in the OTT video segment in China is projected to reach new heights in the coming decade, and OTTera is poised to be a part of it all."
OTTeraChina will trade under the local entity name of Shanghai OTTera Media Technology Co. It will be led by Xiaosong (Adam) Zhu, a strategic advisor and investor of OTTera Inc. Zhu is said to have a proven track record in sales and start-up businesses in the telecommunications and CTV industries across Chinese and LATAM markets.
