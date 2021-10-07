The Eleven Group has gained a collection of Asian Football Confederation rights in multiple territories across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and will launch a direct-to-consumer service as part of the project.

By 2022, Eleven will be delivering for viewers in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei Darussalam, and the Philippines with plans to expand further in the near future.

Eleven’s offering will include the remaining AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar matches for the territories of Hong Kong and Thailand in 2021. From 2022 to 24 the deal will extend to cover broadcast rights for all AFC competitions across all Eleven´s Southeast Asian territories, with the exception of Indonesia. Eleven will be rapidly expanding its content portfolio with a focus on local and locally relevant rights.

An OTT first approach will be employed by Eleven in all territories. Each local service will be powered by the Group´s global ElevenSports.com platform and its proprietary streaming technology. D2C distribution will be complemented by partnerships with local linear operators to make content as accessible to fans as possible.

Eleven´s offering will be tailored to each market. Local teams will be installed in core territories, with Eleven´s Southeast Asia operations headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Local commentary teams and on-screen talent will be recruited to engage viewers. Team Whistle, the US sports media and entertainment company acquired by the Eleven Group in May 2021, will bring its production capabilities to the new network of platforms, creating content that champions Eleven´s live rights and engages younger audiences.

Guillaume Collard, Eleven Group chief rights acquisitions officer, said: “We’re delighted to be launching in Southeast Asia with a compelling package of AFC rights. Our plan is to build a network of services that are local, accessible and available to fans wherever and however they want to consume their favourite sport and entertainment. Our AFC rights give us a great platform to grow from, as we work to serve audiences in the region in a fresh and dynamic way.”