A study from online video streaming service and technology provider Roku has concluded that British consumers prefer streaming to pay-TV with nine in 10 survey respondents saying they are TV streamers versus only seven in 10 who use traditional pay-TV services such as Sky, BT and Virgin Media.
Conducted by National Research Group, The Streaming Decade report surveyed between 24 and 30 July 2021 934 18–70-year-olds in the UK who watch at least 5 hours of TV per week via traditional pay-TV (i.e. cable, satellite, or telco service) or a streaming service. Nearly two thirds of 57-70-year-olds agree that streaming represents better value, is more convenient and has greater variety than pay-TV.
In addition to the standout finding, the study revealed that the UK consumer TV preference for streaming was reflected across age groups. Just over three-quarters of 57-70-year-olds now stream, and 31% had added more services in the past year. When people wanted to watch something that everyone was talking about, two thirds of audiences chose streaming while 23% choose traditional pay-TV. The research also established that streaming enabled premium content opportunities for viewers. Live sport, traditionally the bastion of live pay-TV, has now become almost as popular on streaming services with 51% watching sport via such services versus 55% on pay-TV.
Just over two-thirds 68% of consumers stating that having access to a new film release was the key reason they would try a new streaming service and more than half of consumers said they were going to watch as much TV as they did during the pandemic even after restrictions loosened. Of those who say they will watch as much or more, two-fifths said it was it’s because they love TV.
Roku also found that ad-funded TV (AVOD) services were popular. Half of those surveyed say they have ad-supported services, while 21% of ad-funded video-on-demand (AVOD) users are “cord-shavers” who have downgraded their pay-TV services in the last 12 months. Four in five AVOD viewers use another device while streaming, which also creates cross-screen advertising prospects. Of those signed up to AVOD, 73% plan to keep it, while 79% plan to keep subscription services (SVOD).
TV streamers were found to be loyal. Almost two-thirds of UK consumers had never subscription-cycled, that is where users sign up, cancel, and then sign up again. Only 3% have definite plans to cancel a subscription streaming service in the next year.
“The findings highlighted in our The Streaming Decade report show that TV in the UK has reached a tipping point, and streaming is becoming the norm for all ages,” said Mirjam Laux, VP International at Roku. “With more and more new and interesting content available to consumers, streaming has become the dominant force for consumers. And where consumers go opportunities follow for brands to engage them with compelling, best-in-class advertising that’s relevant to their interests. Streaming is clearly the future of TV.”
