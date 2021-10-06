Claiming to have delivered next-generation video services with an award-winning user experience to subscribers of the provider of fixed and mobile services, TiVo is introducing its IPTV platform to Latin American subscribers of TIGO.
The deal is intended to result in TIGO ONEtv subscribers being able to quickly find, watch and enjoy the content they want with TiVo’s user interface, across all their devices. TiVo’s IPTV platform is powered by AI and delivers personalised search and recommendations, voice control, and a content-first, aggregated experience that brings together live, OTT and VOD content.
The platform will be available on STB's powered by Android TV, Android and iOS mobile devices, Web browsers and Apple TV, according to the needs of each individual market.
“We’re excited to announce these new deployments of our IPTV platform for TIGO households in Latin America,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer of TiVo parent Xperi. “The launch delivers on our mission of giving subscribers a superior video experience to find, watch and enjoy the content they love.”
The service has already launched in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and with plans to expand to Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Nicaragua in the coming months.
The platform will be available on STB's powered by Android TV, Android and iOS mobile devices, Web browsers and Apple TV, according to the needs of each individual market.
“We’re excited to announce these new deployments of our IPTV platform for TIGO households in Latin America,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer of TiVo parent Xperi. “The launch delivers on our mission of giving subscribers a superior video experience to find, watch and enjoy the content they love.”
The service has already launched in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and with plans to expand to Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Nicaragua in the coming months.