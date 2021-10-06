London-based production company Buccaneer Media has started work on a TV adaptation of Irvine Welsh novel The Blade Artist, which will see renowned actor Robert Carlyle reprise his iconic role as the infamous Francis Begbie from the Trainspotting film.
Set in Los Angeles and Edinburgh, the 6 x 60’ The Blade Artist picks up 20 years after the events of Trainspotting with the anti-hero, now known as Jim Francis has finally found the perfect life – and is unrecognisable, even to himself. A successful painter and sculptor, he lives quietly with his wife, Melanie, and their two young daughters, in an affluent beach town in California. Some say he’s a fake and a con man, while others see him as a genuine artistic visionary.
But Jim Francis has a very dark past, with another identity and a very different set of values. A return to Scotland for the funeral of a murdered son he hardly knew confronts him with a past he can barely recall. But Scotland is a long way from California and as Jim Francis soon discovers, you can take the boy out of Edinburgh, but you can't take Edinburgh out of the boy; for this is Frank Begbie’s town.
Welsh, Carlyle and Buccaneer’s Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart will serve as executive producers on the project
“Begbie is Begbie and Bobby is the long-term friend and collaborator who inspirationally brought the character to life with his incendiary portrayal,” Welsh remarked. “To say I’m excited at us reuniting creatively on this project is obviously something of an understatement.”
“Over 20 years ago I was privileged to be asked to play a character that subsequently became such a huge part of my life. The prospect of working with Irvine and bringing Francis Begbie to life once more is an absolute gift,” added Robert Carlyle.
“Trainspotting is a landmark in British culture: the deeply loved novels and films have attained iconic status and Robert Carlyle’s Begbie is an anti-hero lodged in the heart of multiple generations across the globe,” remarked Buccaneer Media joint CEOs Richard Tulk-Hart and Tony Wood (pictured). “Working with Irvine and Bobby on this next story in the Trainspotting universe is a thrill and a privilege. We simply can’t wait to serve this up to the millions of hungry fans out there.”
Buccaneer is also currently in post-production on Crime, Irvine Welsh’s first novel adapted for TV for SVOD service BritBox. The company also has several soon-to-be-announced projects in development with international partners.
But Jim Francis has a very dark past, with another identity and a very different set of values. A return to Scotland for the funeral of a murdered son he hardly knew confronts him with a past he can barely recall. But Scotland is a long way from California and as Jim Francis soon discovers, you can take the boy out of Edinburgh, but you can't take Edinburgh out of the boy; for this is Frank Begbie’s town.
Welsh, Carlyle and Buccaneer’s Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart will serve as executive producers on the project
“Begbie is Begbie and Bobby is the long-term friend and collaborator who inspirationally brought the character to life with his incendiary portrayal,” Welsh remarked. “To say I’m excited at us reuniting creatively on this project is obviously something of an understatement.”
“Over 20 years ago I was privileged to be asked to play a character that subsequently became such a huge part of my life. The prospect of working with Irvine and bringing Francis Begbie to life once more is an absolute gift,” added Robert Carlyle.
“Trainspotting is a landmark in British culture: the deeply loved novels and films have attained iconic status and Robert Carlyle’s Begbie is an anti-hero lodged in the heart of multiple generations across the globe,” remarked Buccaneer Media joint CEOs Richard Tulk-Hart and Tony Wood (pictured). “Working with Irvine and Bobby on this next story in the Trainspotting universe is a thrill and a privilege. We simply can’t wait to serve this up to the millions of hungry fans out there.”
Buccaneer is also currently in post-production on Crime, Irvine Welsh’s first novel adapted for TV for SVOD service BritBox. The company also has several soon-to-be-announced projects in development with international partners.