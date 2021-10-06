Aiming to attract companies best placed to achieve its objectives of providing broad exposure and offering a high quality viewing experience, world football governing body FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights in the Middle East and North Africa to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.
The first-ever FIFA pan-Arab tournament, which will be hosted from 30 November until 18 December 2021 and is widely regarded as offering a glimpse into what to expect for next year’s World Cup in the country.
The schedule sees four matches per day in the group stage followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, play-off for third place and final, making a total of 32 games to be played over 19 days. Twenty-three national teams from the Arab world were invited to participate in the competition, with seven out of 14 advancing from the round of qualifying matches to meet hosts Qatar and the eight highest-ranked countries, who qualified directly.
As will be with the FIFA World Cup 2022, all matches in FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 will take place in and around Doha, with minimal travel distances between venues. Besides Al Bayt and Ras Abu Aboud stadiums, which will be inaugurated on the very first matchday, the line-up of FIFA Arab Cup venues also includes Al Thumama, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City and Al Janoub stadiums, all built from scratch in preparation for 2022.
Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CEST on 19 October 2021.
The schedule sees four matches per day in the group stage followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, play-off for third place and final, making a total of 32 games to be played over 19 days. Twenty-three national teams from the Arab world were invited to participate in the competition, with seven out of 14 advancing from the round of qualifying matches to meet hosts Qatar and the eight highest-ranked countries, who qualified directly.
As will be with the FIFA World Cup 2022, all matches in FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 will take place in and around Doha, with minimal travel distances between venues. Besides Al Bayt and Ras Abu Aboud stadiums, which will be inaugurated on the very first matchday, the line-up of FIFA Arab Cup venues also includes Al Thumama, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City and Al Janoub stadiums, all built from scratch in preparation for 2022.
Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CEST on 19 October 2021.