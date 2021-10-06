meltygroup, the French leader in youth entertainment news media, is launching a paid subscription to offer SVOD content, podcasts and premium articles for its 10 million monthly melty.fr website users.

The offer which will be charged at €4.99 per month, (€1.99 for the first month) includes access to meltyTV VOD channels, co-edited with Alchimie.

meltyTV subscribers will be able to access more than 50 hours of programming, spread over approximately 200 videos produced by melty or selected from Alchimie’s premium content library.

Content will include documentaries, films, the latest news and reviews from cinema, TV series, reality TV and video games alongside a Society section focusing on the challenges faced by young people in today’s world. Subscribers will also have access to podcasts and premium articles across all these topics/themes.

Bruno Massiet du Biest, president of meltygroup, said: “After the acquisitions of Supersoluce and Nextplz which happened over the last six months, meltygroup has entered a new stage of its progress/development with the launch of melty+ which will enable it to offer richer content to meet the expectations of its young audience, engage it and retain it, while diversifying its revenue sources, resulting in an recurring and resilient model, avoiding the vagaries of the advertising market and changes in search engine algorithms.”

Eric van Eeckhout, VP growth & innovation at Alchimie, added: “Melty + is an ambitious and innovative project, which brings together the editorial power of Melty and the SVOD expertise of Alchimie.”