FreeCast is to pair its unified billing system, MediaPay, with the company’s SmartGuide to provide a one-stop-shop with unified payments for SelectTV customers.

FreeCast’s SelectTV aims to become an all-inclusive streaming solution, eliminating the need for customers to juggle different accounts and passwords. This now applies to both navigating and managing content as well as payment and billing.

SelectTV customers will be able to see and stop unwanted subscriptions, see all of their pay-per-view purchases, and manage their monthly media spending from their account page.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley commented: “We’ve been working towards this for a long time, as part of our mission to make streaming as convenient as cable, at a fraction of the price. We’ll have another announcement later this month with more information before launching in November.

“SelectTV is going to be the one app you need to manage it all: find your favourite shows and movies from across different services, and then see all of your subscription and pay-per-view charges for a month on one itemised bill.”