In the lead up to MIPCOM, Federation Kids & Family has finalised key sales for the new girl-led premium live action series Theodosia, produced by Cottonwood Media and leading broadcasters ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, HBO Max and Globo.
Set in 1906, Theodosia (26 x 30’) centres around a smart, bold 14-year old girl - Theodosia Throckmorton (aka Theo), the daughter of two intrepid Egyptologists, excavating in the Valley of the Kings - and her adventures combining magic and Egyptology.
When Theo and her younger brother, invention-mad Henry, stumble upon a hidden tomb and a mysterious artefact, the Eye of Horus, Theo unlocks the power to see and perform true magic, thus discovering a whole new world of mystery as well as danger. Now, from her parent’s home, the world-famous Museum of Legends and Antiquities in the heart of Edwardian London, Theo must do battle with ancient forces, dark magic and comic chaos as she and Henry, along with their friends, street magician Will and Egyptian Princess Safiya, try to survive teenage life, get through education and save the whole world.
The series stars Eloise Little (His Dark Materials, Father Brown), Nana Agyeman-Bediako (Come Away, The State, The Huntsman: Winter’s War), Yasmina El-Abd (Daughters of Abdul-Rahman), and Frankie Minchella. It is directed by Matthias Hoene (Cockneys vs Zombies), Alex Jacob (Hollyoaks) and Matt Bloom (Hank Zipzer). Executive Producers are Emmy award-winning Joe Williams (Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe), and Leila Smith (Find Me in Paris). The series is produced by Cottonwood Media’s David Michel, Cécile Lauritano and Zoé Carrera Allaix.
Shot in a cinematic style, Theodosia has been snapped up by WarnerMedia Latin America for HBO Max Latin America (excluding Brazil), France Télévisions, and French streamer Salto. Cottonwood’s German production office and ZDF originally spotted the potential for a TV series based on the highly acclaimed books by New York Times best-selling author Robin L. LaFevers, which led to this standout production.
Theodosia is being co-distributed internationally by Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Enterprises. Commenting on the launch, Monica Levy, head of sales, Federation Kids & Family said: “This fabulous stand-out series has already created quite a stir with our buyers, especially as we approach our first live MIPCOM in over a year. We are very pleased to have concluded these initial sales and will have further announcements to follow as other negotiations are well underway.”
David Michel, CEO, Cottonwood Media added: “Theodosia marks our second live action series and producing alongside such prominent co-production partners has been an absolute pleasure. Hiring feature film and primetime directors to work on this production has allowed us to take things to a whole new level, resulting in a premium series with a special look and feel that we are very proud of.”
