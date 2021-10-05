In what is intended to fuel the next stage of the company’s global growth and drive infrastructure expansion, broadband industry SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions provider OpenVault has announced a strategic funding event.





“As broadband has increased in prominence, companies such as OpenVault have played essential roles in The new round sees OpenVault secure funding from three existing customers : Service Electric Cablevision Service Electric Cable TV & Communications ; and Blue Ridge Communications . The capital will be targeted at helping to accelerate OpenVault’s growth both in the US and internationally, most notably in Europe and Latin America.“The Service Electric companies and Blue Ridge share a vision of the connected future and their collaborative approach to working with technology companies is helping to spur innovation that is driving the broadband industry forward,” remarked Mark Trudeau, CEO and co-founder of OpenVault. “Their investment will bring a new dimension to our long-term partnership, and we’re excited to use the funds to expand our reach and accelerate our growth.”“As broadband has increased in prominence, companies such as OpenVault have played essential roles in supporting our delivery of high-quality services ,” added David Masenheimer, president of Blue Ridge Communications and Pencor Services. “By making a direct investment in OpenVault, we can be financial catalysts to their growth, while providing strategic guidance that can help them align product technology development with industry needs.”