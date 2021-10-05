Samantha Almeida, one of the top female leaders in Brazil in innovation and diversity in the communication market, is to take over as director of the content creation department of Globo Studios.





With her term beginning in October, Almeida will head the department responsible for encouraging the creation of entertainment content and will manage the teams of writers, researchers and content producers of Globo.



Almeida’s arrival in Globo is said to mark the beginning of a new cycle in her professional journey. Up until September she was in a leadership position at Twitter Next in Brazil, in an area focused on local and global solutions in a partnership with advertisers for developing strategies and creative campaigns. Her previous roles have included working in strategic areas of companies such as Ogilvy Brasil, Music 2/Mynd, Avon Brasil, The Estée Lauder Companies, Trifil & Scala and Levi Strauss Co.



In addition to all of her expertise in building plural storytelling, Rio de Janeiro born Almeida brings to Globo a career marked by campaigns with a strong social resonance, focused on themes such as gender equality and racial debate, which have earned her a series of awards and acknowledgements. She was the Brazilian judge in the Festival Cannes Lions in the Lions Entertainment Category and was recently nominated to the 2021 Caboré Award in the innovation category.



Looking at how her role will progress, Almeida said her experience will contribute to the stories



Setting out what she sees as her focus points, Almeida emphasised that she regards diversity of experiences, references and thought as the sole possible starting point for innovation. "Diversity is not the answer to every problem in our market, but it is – without a doubt – our best opportunity of getting it right," she added. "New answers will necessarily come from new questions, and we need to be able to ask those questions. We know everybody that is missing around the tables where we are sitting and we have never missed that multiple knowledge so much."