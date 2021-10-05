To provide end-to-end production and connectivity services at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, global media and content management solutions provider Globecast has announced a partnership with live broadcast facilities and production services firm Gravity Media.
The partnership will see Gravity Media provide a range of onsite technical facilities from standup positions to complete temporary studios for broadcasters from around the world to use. This will then be supported by Globecast’s fully-redundant satellite and fibre connectivity as well as public internet reach if desired. Gravity Media will also provide post-production services for broadcasters.
The two companies have previously worked together, and, said Ed Tischler, managing director at Gravity Media in EMEA, each party understands how the other works and their respective technologies, providing a further level of trust and reliability for customers. “This partnership is about making life better and easier for customers,” he added. “ By working with Globecast, we can provide clients with a single, tightly integrated offering that we can tailor to the needs of each customer. We can offer remote production as well, with customers able to use our production facilities in London, San Francisco and Sydney, again supported by Globecast’s connectivity. We have also had offices in Qatar since 2007 so we know the country very well.”
Globecast business development manager James Whittaker, added, “This is a powerful partnership that will provide premium, end-to-end services for customers at what is one of the world’s great supporting events. Broadcasters not only need our combined technical capabilities, they also need premium level signal reliability wherever they may be. Alongside this connectivity, we’re really focussing on our customer approach with this partnership as well.”
The two companies have previously worked together, and, said Ed Tischler, managing director at Gravity Media in EMEA, each party understands how the other works and their respective technologies, providing a further level of trust and reliability for customers. “This partnership is about making life better and easier for customers,” he added. “ By working with Globecast, we can provide clients with a single, tightly integrated offering that we can tailor to the needs of each customer. We can offer remote production as well, with customers able to use our production facilities in London, San Francisco and Sydney, again supported by Globecast’s connectivity. We have also had offices in Qatar since 2007 so we know the country very well.”
Globecast business development manager James Whittaker, added, “This is a powerful partnership that will provide premium, end-to-end services for customers at what is one of the world’s great supporting events. Broadcasters not only need our combined technical capabilities, they also need premium level signal reliability wherever they may be. Alongside this connectivity, we’re really focussing on our customer approach with this partnership as well.”