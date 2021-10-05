Sony has launched a new wireless neckband speaker, the SRS-NS7, for an immersive personal cinema sound experience, along with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter - which works with selected Sony headphones to enjoy a same experience as the SRS-NS7.

The SRS-NS7 is the world’s first Dolby Atmos compatible wireless neckband speaker with Sony’s Bravia XR models. It delivers via Bluetooth connection Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound experience that provides an optimised cinematic experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app.

On the music side, the SRS-NS7 also supports 360 Reality Audio when used with a smartphone, to provide the atmosphere of a live gig, available via a smartphone from compatible music services such as Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL.

In addition to partnering Bravia XR TVs, the SRS-NS7 also pairs with devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. It has a flexible and ergonomic design that fits securely around the user’s neck. The flexible band on the back of the speaker enables the perfect fit for total comfort. It provides up to 12 hours of battery life, or five hours at maximum volume. The SRS-NS7 can connect to two devices at the same time, such as a laptop and smartphone.

Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound experience will also be available on selected Sony headphones when paired with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and Bravia XR TVs.

The SRS-NS7 will be priced at approximately £270/€299 and will be available from November 2021.

The WLA-NS7 will be priced at approximately £50/€60 and will be available from November 2021.