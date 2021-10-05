Introducing a new low-cost bouquet, Smart Digital International brand Sirius TV, the second leading direct-to-home (DTH) operator in Malaysia, has signed a multi-year contract with connectivity solutions provider SES to deliver a new bouquet of satellite TV channels across Malaysia.
The Sirius Basic subscription package has launched with 13 initial channels, five of which are broadcast in HD. The bouquet of channels will continue to expand, and subscribers will gain access to the full range of channels once they are released.
Sirius TV will be using capacity on the SES-12 satellite – SES’s geostationary craft at 95 degrees East – to support the distribution of channels to over 7.5 million satellite TV equipped homes across Malaysia. In addition, Sirius TV has adopted SES’s Cloud Playout services, which have been deployed to enable an agile and scalable business model as the broadcast and media industries move toward a cloud-focused landscape.
“We are pleased to be delivering Sirius TV’s services via the latest broadcasting and content delivery technology from our partners at SES,” said Khairuddin Abdul Rahman, CEO of Smart Digital International, Sirius TV. “It’s high-powered SES-12 satellite and end-to-end cloud video solutions have empowered our business model and workflow with flexibility and scalability. More importantly, it has enabled us to reduce our costs through streamlined operations, allowing us to offer our customers endless entertainment at a competitive price.”
“Our commitment to the Asian market is reinforced by our partnership with Smart Digital International. We are proud to deliver Sirius TV’s bouquet across Malaysia and to showcase the benefits of cloud technology in the broadcasting space,” added Deepak Mathur, executive vice president of global sales at SES Video. “Through our SES Cloud Playout solution, this partnership will move away from traditional business models and workflows, toward a more integrated, flexible, scalable and cost-effective cloud-based ecosystem.”
