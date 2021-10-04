Expanding programming to 17 hours of daily news with 14 bureaux covering the country, Newsy has become the only free 24/7 broadcast news network in the US, available to more than 90% of US television homes through over-the-air service and supplementing its over-the-top and connected TV distribution.
Newsy began streaming services in 2008 and already is available on nearly every major over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV platform. The launch brings Newsy to Scripps’ broadcast stations’ spectrum as well as that of partner broadcasters. Its distribution over the air will make it the only American news television network to be on both growth platforms (OTA and OTT).
The provider says its USP is that unlike other broadcast or cable news outlets, Newsy delivers the same news experience and programming to every device. Viewers can watch Newsy over the air using their TVs’ built-in tuners or digital antennas, on Newsy.com, as well as on streaming devices or services, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo.
The network’s new broadcast studio and newsroom is in Atlanta, with journalists based in cities across the country and reporting from around the globe. The Newsy bureaux are located in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Missoula, Montana; Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Washington DC.
“We have built a team of strong storytellers, anchors and reporters with a goal of making journalism as enjoyable, relevant and interesting as it is important,” said Kate O’Brian, head of the news group for Scripps Networks. “Our promise will be to provide the objective journalism that Americans are seeking.”
“Newsy is positioned to accurately inform the public at scale with unmatched accessibility,” added Eric Ludgood, head of Newsy. “We will give the American people facts and in-depth information so they can better understand the events that shape their lives. We’re not going to tell them what to think. They can make up their own minds.”
