Developed in cooperation with home network solutions provider CommScope and conditional access system (CAS) provider Viaccess Orca, and r ecently launched in the Slovak market, the new solution gives Orange a new generation of set-top boxes tuned for operation in OTT and IPTV networks as well as for on-demand content.“The technologically unique solution on the nangu.TV platform , which we have chosen, gives the soul to a unique device,” said Júlia Piovarči, Orange's project manager responsible for the Orange TV Box project. “Thanks to this connection, customers with our new 4K set-top box will get the maximum television entertainment and spectator comfort embodied into a single device.”nangu.TV says the development of a new customised Android TV application on the platform brings great benefits for its users. It believes that the operator´s customers will enjoy easy management of third-party applications received via Google TV Services, Google Voice Assistant as well as Chromecast, which is included. Content protection is secured via CAS from Viaccess-Orca on multicast distribution and DRM Widevine on all unicast streaming.“We’re excited to provide our partner Orange Slovensko with the first implementation of our Android TV Operator Tier set-top box in Slovakia,” commented nangu.TV CEO Zdeněk Gerlický, “nangu.TV has made significant efforts to make the end-user experience even better. Our state-of-the-art solution enhances the viewing experience of subscribers and will attract new customers in a very competitive pay-tv market in Slovakia.”“Consumer set-top devices continue to evolve by offering both live and on-demand TV services with streaming capabilities in an easy to use experience,” added Phil Cardy, Vice president, international PLM, home networks, CommScope. “Orange Slovensko is deploying state-of-the-art set tops designed by CommScope with nangu.TV to enhance its subscribers’ viewing experience and deliver quality aggregated streaming content that its customers have come to expect.”