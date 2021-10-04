Aiming to give the operator’s customers in Slovakia a richer live and on-demand streaming entertainment experience, IPTV and OTT services media platform provider nangu.TV has unveiled a new 4K Ultra HD Android TV Operator Tier set-top box for Orange Slovensko.
Developed in cooperation with home network solutions provider CommScope and conditional access system (CAS) provider Viaccess Orca, and recently launched in the Slovak market, the new solution gives Orange a new generation of set-top boxes tuned for operation in OTT and IPTV networks as well as for on-demand content.
“The technologically unique solution on the nangu.TV platform, which we have chosen, gives the soul to a unique device,” said Júlia Piovarči, Orange's project manager responsible for the Orange TV Box project. “Thanks to this connection, customers with our new 4K set-top box will get the maximum television entertainment and spectator comfort embodied into a single device.”
nangu.TV says the development of a new customised Android TV application on the platform brings great benefits for its users. It believes that the operator´s customers will enjoy easy management of third-party applications received via Google TV Services, Google Voice Assistant as well as Chromecast, which is included. Content protection is secured via CAS from Viaccess-Orca on multicast distribution and DRM Widevine on all unicast streaming.
“We’re excited to provide our partner Orange Slovensko with the first implementation of our Android TV Operator Tier set-top box in Slovakia,” commented nangu.TV CEO Zdeněk Gerlický, “nangu.TV has made significant efforts to make the end-user experience even better. Our state-of-the-art solution enhances the viewing experience of subscribers and will attract new customers in a very competitive pay-tv market in Slovakia.”
“Consumer set-top devices continue to evolve by offering both live and on-demand TV services with streaming capabilities in an easy to use experience,” added Phil Cardy, Vice president, international PLM, home networks, CommScope. “Orange Slovensko is deploying state-of-the-art set tops designed by CommScope with nangu.TV to enhance its subscribers’ viewing experience and deliver quality aggregated streaming content that its customers have come to expect.”
