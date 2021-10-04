Promising effective disaster recovery and business continuity with the ability to replicate data, allowing productions to operate seamlessly in the event of system failure, Avid has extended its media production portfolio with the availability of MediaCentral | Sync subscription solution.
The product is designed to protect television news organisations and other production environments against unexpected storage and database loss. MediaCentral | Sync enables disaster recovery and business continuity workflows by automatically replicating media and any associated metadata to a second production management system, minimising the risk of production delays by ensuring what the company says are simple, efficient and reliable data backups.
MediaCentral | Sync is an addition for MediaCentral production infrastructures, designed to enable broadcasters can be confident that their content is always safe and accessible. It provides flexible media and metadata backup options, allowing users to choose when and where to back up specific assets through a web-based user interface, giving assurance that technical operations can be maintained in any situation. In addition to being fully integrated with Avid NEXIS storage, users can connect MediaCentral | Sync to multiple MediaCentral | Production Management systems while maintaining their existing workflows, gaining protection as part of an end-to-end production solution.
“Downtime is simply not an option in today's fast-paced, always-on production environments where having access to media in a timely manner is essential for success,” noted Raul Alba, director of product marketing - media and cloud, Avid. “Media organisations need confidence that, in the event of a disaster, their valuable content is safe and can be quickly restored without impacting production operations.”
