Hot on the heels of announcing that the Canal+ will take a controlling stake in its business, global media company SPI/FilmBox has inked a deal with advertising video-on-demand service Pluto TV to launch its Filmstream channel in 18 countries in Latin America.
The ad-based movie proposition offers a wide range of independent and classic movies, and its current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. The service plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future. Filmstream is currently available to watch on select Samsung devices in India, the UK, Australia and the Netherlands with more launches expected soon.
Pluto TV already carries curated content from SPI’s FashionBox channel and features content on shopping, lifestyle and new fashion trends. The new channel will be added to Pluto TV’s line-up in the region including countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Pluto TV to include another top-quality product that combines premium content curation with the ease of the lean-back entertainment experience,” said Berkin Ecevit, sales and business development director at SPI International. “Filmstream’s slate of critically-acclaimed and insightful movies will now captivate more movie lovers of all ages through our deal with Pluto TV.”
Pluto TV already carries curated content from SPI’s FashionBox channel and features content on shopping, lifestyle and new fashion trends. The new channel will be added to Pluto TV’s line-up in the region including countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Pluto TV to include another top-quality product that combines premium content curation with the ease of the lean-back entertainment experience,” said Berkin Ecevit, sales and business development director at SPI International. “Filmstream’s slate of critically-acclaimed and insightful movies will now captivate more movie lovers of all ages through our deal with Pluto TV.”