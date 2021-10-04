Recovering strongly from the pandemic-hit previous season, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has continued to grow its live television audience globally through Season 7 to record-breaking levels.
Formula E’s first-ever World Championship season concluded on 15 August 2021 in Berlin with the live television audience making up the majority of Formula E TV viewers for the first time in the Championship’s history drawing a 62% share of viewing.
After Season 6 was cut short due to Covid-19 and wrapped up via six races in nine days in Berlin, Season 7 saw the Championship return to iconic global cities including Rome, New York and London with 15 races in eight locations.
Overall, the championship increased its cumulative audience to 316 million, representing 32% year-on-year growth, driven by new distribution agreements with free-to-air (FTA) channels in the key markets of Germany, Italy, Brazil, the UK, France, USA and Indonesia, which all demonstrated marked growth above the global average. This also lifted Season 7’s live audience above pre-pandemic levels, underscoring, said the organiser, organic growth in fan interest in electric open wheel racing. Moreover, growth was achieved despite a shorter calendar and a lack of races in Asia.
Germany’s audience saw the biggest increase, 338% compared with Season 6 with races airing consistently on FTA broadcaster Sat.1. UK live audiences grew 156% on Season 6, driven by two London races airing live on Channel 4, two on BBC2 which delivered the highest-ever Formula E audience in the UK; plus four races on Discovery’s FTA channel, Quest. Brazilian audiences increased +286% YOY on FTA channel TV Cultura and Globo’s SporTV pay channels.
A combination of improved broadcast content and alignment on start times with broadcasters to optimise live audience and channel share contributed to a 26% increase in the average viewing duration per live race. There was also a huge uptick in the percentage of viewers watching race programming live rather than highlights or repeats. Fans in Germany (730% increase), Italy (+234%), France (+232%), UK (+164%) and Indonesia (+92%) were all far more likely to tune in to watch the 24-driver grid compete live.
“This was a record-breaking year for Formula E as we worked with our teams, media partners and sponsors to deliver a fan-first strategy emphasising live race audience development and direct engagement on our digital platforms,” commented Formula E chief executive officer Jamie Reigle.
“It’s clear there is strong fan interest in Formula E’s electric racing in cities and we are delighted to see our strategy of partnering with broadcasters committed to localised, engaging and accessible free-to-air coverage paying off. We are set for a fantastic Season 8 as we welcome back fans at our races in some of the most iconic city locations in the world. We are focused on strengthening our broadcaster footprint and relationships, increasing our global audiences and delivering an integrated media platform to serve our fans and support our continued growth.”
Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will begin in January 2022 for its biggest season ever with 16 races in 12 world locations.
