Blue Ant Studios factual subsidiary Saloon Media is partnering with LA and UK-based Renowned Films to co-produce the second season of action docuseries Deep Water Salvage.
Deep Water Salvage offers an in-depth look at the demanding world of marine construction firms around the globe on missions to salvage ships in peril from extreme ocean weather. Each episode viewers with access to the closed and sometimes secretive world of marine salvage with admission to salvage companies operating in regions including the US, Central America and the UK, the docuseries offers a look into the tough and unrelenting world of the salvage crews. Footage comes from body cams and diving helmets equipped with HD cameras, combined with film captured by production crews embedded in the action.
The second instalment of the 10 x 60’ series is designed to go further behind the scenes than previously with professional salvage teams who brave rough seas around the world to save ships wrecked by fierce storms. The new episodes will also take a closer look at the havoc wreaked by the increase in deadly weather events like hurricanes, floods and tidal waves and the need for salvage crews to save the day.
Deep Water Salvage Season 2 is an original commission for The Weather Channel in the US and Blue Ant Media’s Cottage Life channel in Canada. Season 1 of the series was a hit with viewers in The Weather Channel’s slate of original programming. On Cottage Life, the series is broadcast with the title Extreme Weather Salvage. Blue Ant International oversees all international licensing for Season 1 and Season 2 of the series outside of the US.
“The second season of Deep Water Salvage has been increased to ten episodes and gives audiences even more inside access to the people and stories in this largely unknown world of thrilling ocean rescue missions,” commented Julie Chang, EVP, international co-productions at Blue Ant Media. “Partnering with Renowned Films on this ambitious and returnable series has given both teams the financial and creative resources to create a truly unique viewing experience and is a great example of Blue Ant Media’s commitment to developing strong, long-lasting partnerships with a broad range of premium producers around the globe.”
“Deep Water Salvage takes our viewers to the depths of the sea for exhilarating adventures and in Season 2 we have even more inside access to the salvage missions, intensifying the thrilling ocean rescue stories,” said Howard Sappington, vice president of original programming at The Weather Channel. “The Weather Channel’s commitment to sharing impactful stories about weather and our changing climate that are science-based, educational and entertaining fits perfectly as our next season of Deep Water Salvage is set to deliver the kind of exciting original programming that our viewers love.”
Deep Water Salvage is executive produced by Max Welch, Duane Jones and Kate Maddigan at Renowned Films. Michael Kot, Betty Orr and Julie Chang are executive producers at Saloon Media. Overseeing the series for Cottage Life is Sam Linton, head of original content at Blue Ant Media. Howard Sappington, vice president of original programming oversees the series for The Weather Channel.
