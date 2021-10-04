High-end factual entertainment and documentary distribution specialist Flame Distribution will be presenting over 150 hours of new programming to buyers at MIPCOM.

Fiona Gilroy, content sales & acquisitions director, Flame Distribution, said: “Our sales team are very keen to meet their buyers face-to-face at MIPCOM after such a long period during which it feels like the whole industry has shifted. We are very excited to present our latest titles, some of which have started to create a buzz. I’m sure it will be a great market for everyone and a celebration of the resilience the industry has shown throughout the pandemic.”

Titles include the adventure series A Girls Guide to Hunting, Fishing & Wild Cooking (pictured) produced by Southern Pictures and Broken Yellow for SBS. The lifestyle documentary follows chef turned hunter and forager Analiese Gregory, who after building a stellar career in some of the world’s top restaurants, is burnt out, disconnected and unfulfilled. The series follows her journey as she gives up the security of her restaurant career to buy a small cottage in Tasmania’s remote Huon Valley and over the course of a year lives as a wild woman off the land.

Hitler’s Secret Bomb, produced by SeaLight Pictures for Discovery Science and SBS, explores the final months of WW2 and looks at how close the Nazis and Japan were in creating a nuclear explosion that would win the war.

Secrets of the Celtic Grave, produced by Wildflame Productions, looks at how mysterious ancient objects uncovered in Wales triggered a major archaeological investigation that revealed the grave of a Celtic warrior buried in a richly decorated chariot and other treasures.

Meanwhile, Hornby: A Model Empire, a Rare TV production for UKTV, is a nostalgic look at the world’s most famous modelling company, home to Hornby Railways as well as the Corgi, Airfix and Scalextric brands.