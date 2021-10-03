In a move that sees the company bring Stephan Denzer, former editorial director for comedy and cabaret at ZDF, back to television, Banijay Germany has launched a new co-founded fiction label Good Humor.
Based in Cologne, the comedy fiction label will be headed by Denzer as managing director and executive producer. Good Humor will focus its output on humorous fiction formats, from comedy series and sitcoms, to comedies and sketch shows. Commencing as a start-up, the business will look to organic growth via the wider assets of the Banijay group and its capacity as a global distributor, with the ultimate goal of enriching comedy output in Germany and beyond.
From July 2019, Denzer was head of the Mainzer Kleinkunstbühne Unterhaus. Previously, he headed the Cabaret and Comedy division at ZDF within the Show editorial department. There for ten years, he was at the forefront of establishing a host of successful comedy brands. Under his leadership, he created the Heute Show, Neues aus der Anstalt, Sketch History, and comedy fiction formats like Merz gegen Merz, Nix Festes and Ellerbeck. From 2016, Denzer was also responsible for all comedy formats on ZDFneo and 3Sat in addition to those for ZDF’s main schedule.
"Stephan Denzer has decisively shaped the comedy successes of ZDF for over 15 years. Standing for quality, he certainly knows his way around sitcoms and comedy series,” said Banijay Germany CEO Marcus Wolter commenting on the move. “With his creativity and experience, we believe Good Humor will be a resounding success in Germany and look forward to the new partnership.”
Denzer added: “We believe good humour is important in a time full of challenges, in order to give us joy and thus strengthening our resilience. With the backing of Banijay, we want to create formats with relevance, originality and a lot of love, in order to perhaps bring a little more lightness and laughter to the world and hope to find partners who share this vision.”
