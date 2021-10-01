Closing down a transaction first announced in April 2021, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Chilean television channel Chilevisión from WarnerMedia.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but the acquisition will include Chilevisión’s free-to-air (FTA) television network, which will complement VCNI’s global content offering. Chilevisión attracted approximately 24% share of viewership in 2020.
Chilevisión’s library comprises content spanning multiple genres including sports, entertainment and news, and it has significant production capabilities. These attributes, in combination with Chilevisión network’s reach, and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid, and premium, will serve as a marketing vehicle for VCNI’s streaming platforms in the region and expand VCNI’s studio and linear presence in the region.
The deal also sees the combined assets of the merged firm support the ViacomCBS global streaming strategy of growth through library and original content, advanced production capabilities and consumer reach. In particular it will further expand the company’s Latin American footprint and bolsters its streaming business with a new premium content library and pipeline to fuel the increasing demand for Spanish language.
“Our investment in Chilevisión strategically expands ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem, strengthening our position as a leading Spanish-language content producer,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International commenting on the deal. “As we rapidly grow our streaming services worldwide, we’ve seen the power our free-to-air channels like Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia, and Channel 5 in the UK have to fuel Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Spanning every platform and price point, our diversified ecosystem is what continues to set ViacomCBS apart in the streaming landscape as we drive subscribers across our platforms and connect audiences with more premium, original content.”
Chilevisión will fall under the leadership of Juan “JC” Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. Additional leadership appointments will be made soon.
