Aiming to fill a void in the mobile device market and bring affordable 5G access to all communities, DISH Network’s Boost Mobile is launching the Celero5G, described as an affordable device optimised for 5G and packed with features that cater for customers’ needs.
Set to launch exclusively on Boost Mobile in the autumn, the Celero5G is said to offer the power of choice for people who crave quality specs at a reasonable price for applications, in particular streaming. It boasts a 6.52-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM memory that’s customisable with an SD card up to 2TB.
Described as ideal for entertainment and productivity alike, and giving more power to subscribers who want to save money without sacrificing premium services, the device’s screen is said by Boost to offer “brilliant views plus one-handed comfort.”
“Our goal at Boost is to empower our customers with what they need, when they need it,” said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. “Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable.”
The Celero5G will be available at Boost Mobile branded retail locations and in national US retail.
