International distributor Prime Entertainment Group has announced the acquisition of a new and exclusive documentary, directed by the renowned Kuperberg sisters.

The programme is about the historically forgotten Dorothy Arzner, one of the pioneers of cinema and a powerful director in the 1930s and 1940s.

Known for their work on the golden age of American cinema, the Kuperberg sisters have created films with international recognition that blend politics, moviemaking and history.

Their documentary on Dorothy Arzner, the first woman to be employed by a Hollywood studio. Arzner started working in the film industry at 19 years old as a cutter and gradually worked her way up through the studio system. Determined and ambitious, she soon became one of Hollywood’s most powerful directors.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of sales, Prime Entertainment Group, said: “We are delighted to reinforce our catalogue of cinema-related programmes, and we are thrilled to be able to present this promising documentary in Cannes in October to partners looking for quality programmes.”