Ninetnine, the provider of content services to cable and OTT platforms, has signed a distribution agreement with MBC Group, the largest media company in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

The multi-year agreement, which begins on 1 October 2021, will see Ninetnine become the exclusive distributor of MBC channels in Europe with TV rights to its linear channels including MBC1, its general Arabic family entertainment channel; MBC5 targeting north African audiences; MBC Drama, broadcasting best Arabic dramas; and MBC MASR, the most successful TV channel in Egypt.

The MBC channels will join Le Bouquet Maghreb, the largest Arabic bouquet of TV channels in Europe, which is distributed over cable, IPTV and OTT platforms. Programmes include The Voice, MasterChef, Arabs Got Talent, Ramez and Saraya Abdeen.

Fadel Zahreddine, MBC Group’s director of emerging media, commented: ‘’This partnership with Ninetnine is about re-engineering the value of media offering for Arabs living abroad, through a single subscription point. As part of MBC Group strategy, our audience will access the best Arabic premium content on a global scale. We are excited to partner with experts who can create new and diverse opportunities and together we can expand the ways viewers can access to MBC channels and engage our audience.’’

Samir Zehani and Adel Hamla (pictured), co-founders of Ninetnine, added: “Following a number of recent successes in Europe, US, Middle East and North Africa, we’re delighted that Ninetnine is trusted by major Arab broadcasters as a positive disruptor in the Arabic overseas content distribution market, and we’re proud of this exclusive partnership with MBC Group.

“Ninetnine works on ROI-based content distribution, backed by data analytics, which makes our strategy successful in different countries. We create value for our partners and we promote Arabic content in a way that resonates among our different audiences. Le Bouquet Maghreb is one example of the market potential, and we are now determined to upgrade MBC’s TV channel presence in Europe.”