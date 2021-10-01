Produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens, the acquisition marks the first international deal for the CANAL+ Creation Originale.

Created and written by Deborah Davis (The Favourite), Marie Antoinette tells the story of the avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/ 63). Co-writers include Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E. Russell (All on a Summer’s Day) and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run). The series is directed by Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).

Marie Antoinette is produced by Claude Chelli and Margaux Balsan for Capa Drama, Alban Étienne and Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France, and Christophe Toulemonde for Les Gens. Filming has started in many historical places including the Châteaux of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins, and in the studios of Bry-sur-Marne.

Chris Stewart, SVP sales, UK & Eire, Banijay Rights, said: “Marie Antoinette is an extraordinary fresh new take on one of France’s most iconic – and controversial – figures, filled with stunning scenery, fine performances and epic costumes. Following on from the success of Versailles on BBC Two, we are excited to again bring the extravagance and excitement of French court life to UK viewers.”

Sue Deeks, head of programme acquisitions, BBC, said: “Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story – we are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC Two and iPlayer.“