Cloud-based personalised content discovery provider ThinkAnalytics has announced enhancements to its ThinkAdvertising offer to bring more sophisticated, digital-style ad targeting to the TV sector, and provide opportunities for video service providers to build additional revenue streams.





Chief among the enhancements is the ability to blend comprehensive, dynamic, first-party behavioural data with a broadened set of enriched metadata for the ultimate in hyper-targeted segmentation. These rich user profiles are highly attractive to new and existing TV advertisers that want to reach highly segmented audience niches that they recognise, value, and can measure.



Also new is support for the



With its focus on first-party data, ThinkAnalytics says ThinkAdvertising now makes it possible to predict a viewer’s purchase intent. By tracking viewing behaviour, the solution can dynamically capture and build audience segments that demonstrate an enhanced interest in a particular purchasing category at a particular time. The company cites the example of a sudden interest in searching for and watching programmes about trekking vacations signals that the viewer will likely be interested in being served ads from companies that offer trekking tours.



ThinkAdvertising is also said to be able to identify those important but elusive “light” TV viewer categories that TV advertisers are keen to reach but says the company have been difficult to engage with until now.



"Targeted or addressable advertising has fallen far behind what's available in the digital media world because it has been hampered by the lack of accurate targeting attributes," said Tony Mooney, SVP of Advertising at ThinkAnalytics (pictured). " ThinkAdvertising is a critical component in the TV fight-back, helping video service providers capture more advertising dollars by providing new and existing TV advertisers with engaged hyper-targeted audiences and a great ROI from their TV campaigns."