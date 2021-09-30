Research from intelligence cloud for streaming media Conviva has found that Instagram TV (IGTV) has grown rapidly since its 2018 release, up from a 2% share in 2019 to a 10% share of Instagram posts in 2021.
The 2021 IGTV Benchmarks report detailed how brands are using IGTV as well as how Instagram’s long-form video feature is faring overall. The report analysed more than 25,000 accounts, 54,000 IGTV videos, 400 million engagements and 4 billion video views.
Categorised accounts identified include 1300 accounts in the categories of brand: consumer-related product, service brands, events, and locations; media: newspapers, news organisations, news websites, and publishers; entertainment: TV/movie networks, TV shows, audio, and social-first content networks; and sports: sports or esports teams, leagues, and sporting events.
The data showed that carousel posts – that is those posts with multiple photos or videos - grew from under 15% of all posts in 2019 and 2020 to 20% of all posts in 2021. Together, carousel and IGTV posts accounted for 30% of all posts in the first half of 2021, double the share commanded just two years prior. Carousel posts had the highest engagement rate of any post format, ranging from 1.2% for brands to 5.4% for sports accounts. Carousels including video resulted in 17% greater reach, 16% more impressions and 12% more engagements than image-only carousels.
While the majority of video engagement on Instagram traditionally comes on day one of a post, Conviva found IGTV posts have a surprisingly long shelf life. IGTV videos receive only 63% of their total views on the first day of posting, compared to 85% for carousels and 72% for standalone Instagram videos. Carousels get 7% of their views on the third day and beyond, videos 19%, and IGTV a significantly higher 29%.
IGTV posts with the shortest descriptions were found to have earned the highest engagement, yet these shorter descriptions are rarely used. Conviva’s analysis of the engagement rate of 54,000 IGTV videos found the highest engagement rate for posts occurred when descriptions were between one and 50 characters. No description, or 0 characters, also performed well while descriptions with 100-800 characters had the lowest engagement.
“Video is core to every social platform, delivering significantly higher engagement rates and providing a fresh and creative way for brands to reach new audiences,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva commenting on the IGTV Benchmarks report. “New, longer-form formats like IGTV in particular offer a way for companies to create a deeper connection with viewers who can fully immerse themselves in the brand.”
Categorised accounts identified include 1300 accounts in the categories of brand: consumer-related product, service brands, events, and locations; media: newspapers, news organisations, news websites, and publishers; entertainment: TV/movie networks, TV shows, audio, and social-first content networks; and sports: sports or esports teams, leagues, and sporting events.
The data showed that carousel posts – that is those posts with multiple photos or videos - grew from under 15% of all posts in 2019 and 2020 to 20% of all posts in 2021. Together, carousel and IGTV posts accounted for 30% of all posts in the first half of 2021, double the share commanded just two years prior. Carousel posts had the highest engagement rate of any post format, ranging from 1.2% for brands to 5.4% for sports accounts. Carousels including video resulted in 17% greater reach, 16% more impressions and 12% more engagements than image-only carousels.
While the majority of video engagement on Instagram traditionally comes on day one of a post, Conviva found IGTV posts have a surprisingly long shelf life. IGTV videos receive only 63% of their total views on the first day of posting, compared to 85% for carousels and 72% for standalone Instagram videos. Carousels get 7% of their views on the third day and beyond, videos 19%, and IGTV a significantly higher 29%.
IGTV posts with the shortest descriptions were found to have earned the highest engagement, yet these shorter descriptions are rarely used. Conviva’s analysis of the engagement rate of 54,000 IGTV videos found the highest engagement rate for posts occurred when descriptions were between one and 50 characters. No description, or 0 characters, also performed well while descriptions with 100-800 characters had the lowest engagement.
“Video is core to every social platform, delivering significantly higher engagement rates and providing a fresh and creative way for brands to reach new audiences,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva commenting on the IGTV Benchmarks report. “New, longer-form formats like IGTV in particular offer a way for companies to create a deeper connection with viewers who can fully immerse themselves in the brand.”