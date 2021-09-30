With the leading SVOD packages now firmly established on the grids of set-top box-based pay-TV providers, it’s now the turn of social media and gaining a first in Europe in this regard is Vodafone which has added Facebook Watch to its Vodafone TV service.
The cloud-based digital TV platform currently boasts 22 million customers across 10 markets, combining a variety of live and on-demand video content in a single platform.
With Facebook Watch integrated, Vodafone says TV subscribers will be able to discover and connect with videos, opening up one of the world’s largest libraries of scripted and unscripted content, sourced from a diverse ecosystem of partners, publishers and individual creators, including national broadcasters. Programming ranges from news and entertainment, and from gaming to live events, along with content generated by celebrities and influencers. Through Facebook Watch sports fans can also access live and on-demand content from select major competitions.
Vodafone TV subscribers will also be able to access Facebook Originals material such as the chat show Red Table Talk, reality series Peace Of Mind With Taraji, and Humans Of New York: The Series, the television incarnation of the acclaimed photo blog.
Facebook Watch will be available to Vodafone TV subscribers from October 2021 in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece. Other European markets will be announced in due course. Subscribers will be able to access the service via their Vodafone set-top box. Facebook Originals content available to Vodafone TV customers will also include material in German, Italian, Spanish and other languages.
“Vodafone is committed to providing its 22 million television customers across Europe with the widest array of exciting, entertaining and engaging content, and now we’re enabling them to connect to the videos they love to watch via the Facebook platform,” commented Vodafone group chief commercial officer Alex Froment-Curtil. “I’m really excited that as one of Europe’s leading video content platforms, Vodafone is expanding its rich and diverse array of TV programming further with Facebook Watch.”
