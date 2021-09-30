Operator SES is to use its global satellite and terrestrial infrastructure to aggregate and deliver premium sports events live to leading Japanese telecoms carrier SoftBank so that millions across the country can enjoy shared viewing experiences.
Under the terms of the new agreement, SES, via its diverse global infrastructure of multi-orbit satellite fleets and fibre network, will aggregate content and deliver it directly to SoftBank’s corporate customers, such as TV stations and video distribution companies.
In providing the service, SES will use more than 300 downlink antennas located around the world, including those in its Stockley Park facility in London, as well as its own fibre network with connections to other major fibre hubs. In addition, SES will establish a new link to SoftBank's fibre network.
“Whether viewed on mobile devices or broadcast TV, tennis, football, golf, and other live sports are some of our most popular content that we see a growing demand for,” said Norioki Sekiguchi, vice president, global business division at SoftBank Corp commenting on the deal. “With its diverse global infrastructure and access to a variety of sports content, SES is in a unique position to help us deliver a wide range of sports content in very high quality to our corporate customers in Japan.”
“We are delighted to join forces with SoftBank, the first provider we are interconnecting and partnering with in Japan, with a common goal to bring engaging content to sports fans across the country,” added SES vice president, sales North America and sports and events, Ed Cox. “Providing content feeds solely using fibre networks is great testament to SES’s ability to adapt and leverage our hybrid distribution services in the most effective way possible to meet our partner’s needs.”
In providing the service, SES will use more than 300 downlink antennas located around the world, including those in its Stockley Park facility in London, as well as its own fibre network with connections to other major fibre hubs. In addition, SES will establish a new link to SoftBank's fibre network.
“Whether viewed on mobile devices or broadcast TV, tennis, football, golf, and other live sports are some of our most popular content that we see a growing demand for,” said Norioki Sekiguchi, vice president, global business division at SoftBank Corp commenting on the deal. “With its diverse global infrastructure and access to a variety of sports content, SES is in a unique position to help us deliver a wide range of sports content in very high quality to our corporate customers in Japan.”
“We are delighted to join forces with SoftBank, the first provider we are interconnecting and partnering with in Japan, with a common goal to bring engaging content to sports fans across the country,” added SES vice president, sales North America and sports and events, Ed Cox. “Providing content feeds solely using fibre networks is great testament to SES’s ability to adapt and leverage our hybrid distribution services in the most effective way possible to meet our partner’s needs.”